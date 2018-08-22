Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wix.Com by 37.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wix.Com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wix.Com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.76 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 104.11% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.Com from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.Com from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.24.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

