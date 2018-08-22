Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,245,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

