Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,859 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 108,469 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

NYSE O opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $4,825,310. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

