Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apptio (APTI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) recently:

8/14/2018 – Apptio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Apptio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – Apptio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apptio, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based technology business management software for managing business of information technology. It offers cloud application which includes Apptio Cost Transparency, Apptio IT Planning, Apptio IT Benchmarking, Apptio Business Insights and Apptio Bill of IT. The company also offers Data Studio, Model Studio and Report Studio under TBM Studio. Apptio, Inc. is based in Bellevue, United States. “

8/2/2018 – Apptio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Apptio had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apptio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – Apptio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Apptio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Apptio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ APTI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of -0.17. Apptio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $750,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $32,940.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,352 shares of company stock worth $9,822,454. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Apptio by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

