Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

8/16/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

8/6/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/3/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/2/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our 12-month price target of $18 and our Overweight rating on DOC, but we are lowering our 2018 and 2019 estimates slightly to reflect DOC’s active capital recycling. DOC reported an in-line 2Q18, with higher revenue, offset by slightly higher expenses than expected. The M&A market continues to be tight, with DOC completing only $71 million of acquisitions during the quarter, but organic growth is strong, with same-store cash NOI up 3.3% year over year. DOC is shifting its focus to repositioning from growth, while also strengthening its balance sheet, using net disposition proceeds to reduce its debt.””

7/24/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

7/17/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

7/11/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 99,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $872,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 763,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 81.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

