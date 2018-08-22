Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP):

8/16/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We view today’s results as obviously encouraging and reflecting both a more favorable industry backdrop as well as AAP’s sales/turnaround initiatives. With investor sentiment warming up to AAP (and the industry) following 3 years of sales declines, we believe momentum is poised to continue with easing y/y compares in 2H, a new buyback in place, and a revised/raised profit forecast that still appears manageable. That said, we believe considerable work remains on a long-term turnaround, as Q2 comps lagged ORLY by 180bps and margins remain a sticking point with AAP’s EBIT gap (albeit improving) 1,100bps below peers (with ~700bps addressable, per AAP). We are raising our PT to $165 (21x our CY19E EPS) reflecting these improvements, yet view risk/reward more balanced over the next 12-18 months, particularly relative to peers owing to AAP’s elevated valuation and heightened execution risk.””

8/9/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborations. Further, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, its past investments and reduction in material costs are driving the company’s gross margin. It has also outlined a five-year strategy to remove unnecessary costs up to $750 million within a span of four to five years. In the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, huge capital expenditure and price competition are concerns for Advance Auto Parts.”

8/6/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborations. Further, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, its past investments and reduction in material costs are driving the company’s gross margin. It has also outlined a five-year strategy to remove unnecessary costs up to $750 million within a span of four to five years. In the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, huge capital expenditure and price competition are concerns before the company. Also, Advance Auto Parts' business is heavily dependent on seasonality and weather conditions.”

7/24/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborations. Further, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, its past investments and reduction in material costs are driving the company’s gross margin. It has also outlined a five-year strategy to remove unnecessary costs up to $750 million within a span of four to five years. In the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

7/13/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 804,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

