Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

8/21/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2018, investors’ sentiments were hurt by its dismal China-Asia-Pacific comps. Moreover, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a major concern for the company. Starbucks has been also experiencing tepid comps growth in the United States. Following third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, the company said that it expects comps growth to be marginally below the earlier guided range of 3-5%. However, Starbucks’s operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings remain strong. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate robust sales trends in the Americas.”

8/16/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2018, investors’ sentiments were hurt by its dismal China-Asia-Pacific comps. Moreover, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a major concern for the company. Starbucks has been also experiencing tepid comps growth in the United States. Following third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, the company said that it expects comps growth to be marginally below the earlier guided range of 3-5%. However, Starbucks’s operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings remain strong. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate robust sales trends in the Americas.”

7/27/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “$51.15” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

7/4/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $64.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $69.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 10,274,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,780. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

