Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $411.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $400.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $416.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.46 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after acquiring an additional 776,617 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,864,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 623,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.65. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

