Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,694 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,502,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,036,000 after purchasing an additional 134,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,992 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

