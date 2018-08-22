Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 165 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $343.28 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

