Rent-A-Center (RCII) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.625% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2020. The debt is now trading at $101.00 and was trading at $99.88 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 566,292 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after acquiring an additional 558,802 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

