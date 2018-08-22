Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 22nd (ALO, ANF, ASB, ENSG, FCR, FHN, FL, H, KEY, SFUN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 22nd:

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry year to date driven by its strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs gaining traction. It is also gaining from a robust surprise trend. The company delivered narrower-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2018, while top line beat estimate. Notably, this was the fourth straight positive bottom line surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from strong performance across all brands, effective marketing and growing consumer confidence, alongside robust comps, gross margin growth and expense leverage. Moreover, currency tailwinds aided results. Going forward, the company focuses on improving customer experience by investing in loyalty programs, stores, DTC and omni-channel capabilities. However, the company estimates operating expense to increase nearly 2% from the fiscal 2017 level, versus the prior guidance of 1% increase.”

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Higher interest rates and rise in loan demand are expected to aid revenue growth. Moreover, the bank is well positioned for inorganic expansion driven by strong balance sheet, which is likely to support bottom-line growth. Strong credit quality and lower tax rates are also expected to support its financials. However, continuously rising expenses given its inorganic growth efforts and continued investment in franchise are likely to hurt profitability to some extent. Also, increased dependence on commercial loans remains a key near-term concern.”

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's inorganic strategies have consistently given a boost to the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its solid strategies have facilitated the company to grow and add to its facilities. Following strong first-half results, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.75.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflect benefit from margin expansion and loan growth, partially offset by rise in expenses. First Horizon's efforts to strengthen its core Tennessee banking franchise bode well for the long term. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategies are likely to support the top line. Also, the company’s focus to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities encourages us. However, consistently rising expenses are likely to weigh on its profitability. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Further, legal costs from ongoing litigation issues might impact its financials.”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations and grew year over year. However, higher SG&A expenses and challenging European business due to promotional environment are concerns.”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 10 quarters. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter not only surpassed estimates but also grew 41.2% year over year on higher margins. The company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for the guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. Moreover, an increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. However, both current-quarter and year estimates have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. Lingering global concerns in key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues further. Also, Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is a concern.”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only in one of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given the rising rate environment, and improving loan and deposit balances. Its enhanced capital deployment activities including inorganic growth strategy reflect a solid balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates are expected to support profitability. However, mounting expenses will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. In addition, exposure to risky loan portfolios also remains a major near-term concern for the company.”

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fang Holdings have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stiff competition, stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market act as a major hindrance to Fang Holding’s business. It’s top-line growth gets affected by seasonality in China’s real estate sector. Despite such headwinds, the company continues to come up with customized marketing and promotional packages to meet the varying requirements of customers. Remarkable improvement in operational metrics implies that the company is growing internally and this should boost its overall growth. Rising demand for database and research services and increasing number of paying subscribers act as other growth catalysts.”

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Vertex’s dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market. Consistent increase in eligible patient population for Vertex’s CF drugs, Kalydeco & Orkambi, is driving sales growth. Vertex’s third CF medicine Symdeko, a tezacaftor/ivacaftor combo was approved in the United States in February and is off to a strong start with an EU launch scheduled in the second half. Symdeko is expected to be a significant contributor to growth in 2018. Vertex’s CF pipeline is also accelerating rapidly. Studies on Vertex’s triple combination CF regimens are moving fast. The CF triple-pill regimes are crucial for long-term growth, as these have the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure is rising in the CF market with many other companies developing triple combo CF medicines.”

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “William Demant Holding A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The Company focuses on three business areas: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. William Demant Holding A/S is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark. “

