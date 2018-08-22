Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 22nd (AMRX, AMZN, CAR, ETFC, GOOGL, GWW, HMSY, HTZ, JILL, KEYS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 22nd:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $314.00 to $358.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $78.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $84.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $99.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $245.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $108.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Nomura from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

