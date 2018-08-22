Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 22nd (AMRX, AMZN, CAR, ETFC, GOOGL, GWW, HMSY, HTZ, JILL, KEYS)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 22nd:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $314.00 to $358.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $78.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $84.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $99.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $245.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $108.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Nomura from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply