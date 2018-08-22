ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 28,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $2,919,260.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

