Resource Management LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 0.5% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

