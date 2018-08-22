Resource Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,177 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $350,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $932,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $19,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

CGC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84 and a beta of 1.87. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 159.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.