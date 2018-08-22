Reviewing SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & Its Peers

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors
|-26.54%
|-33.64%
|-1.07%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR
|$7.14 billion
|N/A
|12.12
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors
|$2.53 billion
|$330.94 million
|-4.15
SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors
|133
|470
|892
|33
|2.54
As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.71%. Given SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
