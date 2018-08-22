Reviewing SunTrust Banks (STI) & Peoples Financial Services (PFIS)

SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ: PFIS) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunTrust Banks and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 1 11 14 0 2.50 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus price target of $72.05, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given SunTrust Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $9.74 billion 3.52 $2.27 billion $4.04 18.44 Peoples Financial Services $91.43 million 3.70 $18.45 million N/A N/A

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 26.41% 10.94% 1.19% Peoples Financial Services 21.25% 8.31% 1.02%

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Peoples Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,268 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trusts, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trusts services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, education funding strategies, and tax planning; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking accounts, merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides remote deposit capture, cash management, night depository, and direct deposit, and official check services, as well as automatic clearing house transactions, automated teller machines, point of sale transactions, and safe deposit boxes. The company serves business, governmental, professional, and retail customers, as well as non-profits and municipal agencies through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.