Revlon Inc (REV) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

REV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 138,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $2,270,328.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $349,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 273,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,629 in the last ninety days. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Revlon by 122.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Revlon by 104.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.28. Revlon has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

