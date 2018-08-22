Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,468,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,662,000 after purchasing an additional 687,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,187,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 6,223.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 318,349 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 697.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 319,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,657,000 after buying an additional 246,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.