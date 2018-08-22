RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $126.14 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,013,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,135,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGIT opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.