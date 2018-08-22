Riverstone Holdings LLC Sells 4,878,421 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Riverstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,439,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,878,421 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up 3.1% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of USA Compression Partners worth $125,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,401,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 871,877 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 603,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Usa Compression Holdings, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.67 million. equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,312.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

