Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,241 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,328,960. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.26 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

