Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,402 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 538.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,961,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,972,000 after buying an additional 4,184,071 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after buying an additional 2,403,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $52,951,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,023,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $12,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

COG opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

