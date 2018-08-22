Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,303 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after purchasing an additional 525,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,660,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.