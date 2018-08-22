Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.76 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $578,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $4,893,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 698,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $18,663,246.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:NVT opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

