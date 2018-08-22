Robert Allan Steele Buys 10,000 Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Director Robert Allan Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $128,060.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.