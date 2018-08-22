Robert Livingston Buys 5,000 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Robert Livingston acquired 5,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.06 per share, with a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $458,029. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.