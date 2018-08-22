Robinson (RBN) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Robinson (LON:RBN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of RBN opened at GBX 75 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Robinson has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.50 ($1.81).

Get Robinson alerts:

About Robinson

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.