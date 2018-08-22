Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

