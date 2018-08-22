Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $308,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,732,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $319,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 827.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,723,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $828.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.