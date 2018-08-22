Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

NYSE:RBS opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.