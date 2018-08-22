Royalties Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Royalties has a market cap of $0.00 and $155.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royalties coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royalties has traded 86.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00271693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00148043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Royalties

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. The official website for Royalties is xry.io. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup.

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royalties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

