Royce & Associates LP Buys 11,300 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $104,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 127.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.