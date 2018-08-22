Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.15 Million Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Methanex worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. MED restated a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.