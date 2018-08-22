Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,388 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $37,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $630,453.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $5,829,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,285,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,018 shares of company stock worth $10,460,117. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital set a $151.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.