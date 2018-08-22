Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 156,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,900,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,801. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $944.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

