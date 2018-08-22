Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 1,550 Price Target for easyJet (EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($19.81) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded easyJet to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.09) to GBX 2,000 ($25.57) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788 ($22.86).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,578 ($20.17) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($21.71).

In other easyJet news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.11), for a total value of £25,624.17 ($32,754.91). Also, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.05), for a total value of £42,009.90 ($53,700.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27 shares of company stock worth $44,469.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

