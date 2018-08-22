Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.48. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Lisa Vanroekel sold 8,819 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $172,940.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,810 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 839,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,026,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 590,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,673. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

