Saratoga Investment (SAR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saratoga Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1675522762736 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,135. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, major shareholder Elizabeth Oberbeck sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

