Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of SLB opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

