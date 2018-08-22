Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 70,971 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of ABIOMED worth $88,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock opened at $364.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.01 and a 12-month high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $59,624,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

