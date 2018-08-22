Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,830 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Citizens Financial Group worth $98,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

