Scout24 AG (G24) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.68 ($49.63).

Several research firms have commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

ETR G24 traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.00 ($50.00). 83,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €29.81 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €37.60 ($42.73).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

