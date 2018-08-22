SeaChange International (SEAC) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,146 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 5.42% of SeaChange International worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in SeaChange International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,437,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 672,791 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SeaChange International by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 710,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 615,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SeaChange International by 1,332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 1,950.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 326,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. equities analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.