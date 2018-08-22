Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Second Sight Medical Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 45.7499809343769 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of EYES stock remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,578. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.08. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 432.45% and a negative net margin of 418.82%. equities analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward David Randolph sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $31,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Williams bought 25,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $50,456.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,591,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,865 and sold 27,235 shares valued at $52,021. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

