Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,167 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 560,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,249,000 after purchasing an additional 125,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,471,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,880,000 after purchasing an additional 218,062 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458,881 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

