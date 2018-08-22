Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 728.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

