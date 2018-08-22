Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,114 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 476.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,824 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $80,530,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 211.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,621,000 after buying an additional 1,418,331 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,867,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after buying an additional 875,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,471.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 875,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 856,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

