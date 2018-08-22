Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

